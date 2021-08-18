Now On 1010 XL

VSiN's sports betting shows will air in evenings and overnights on SEVEN BRIDGES RADIO Sports WJXL-A-F (1010 XL 92.5 FM)/JACKSONVILLE under a deal hat will also put VSiN talent on 1010 XL shows on MONDAY mornings and FRIDAY afternoons during football season.

“It’s important for us to be on the cutting edge of the sports betting media revolution and to serve our audience with this new focus on sports betting content,” said 1010 XL Pres./GM STEVEN GRIFFIN. “We’re excited to collaborate with VSiN to bring the best programming in the business to JACKSONVILLE’s sports fans and betting enthusiasts. In addition, we’ll feature VSiN’s industry-leading on-air talent on MONDAY mornings and FRIDAY afternoons, AUGUST through JANUARY, to offer insight and opinion on the biggest sporting events.”

“JAX SPORTS RADIO reaches ardent JAGUARS and GATORS fans across NORTHEAST FLORIDA, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce this passionate audience to our unique coverage of the sports betting markets,” said VSiN CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “WJXL is the leading local sports station in a market with one of the biggest brands in college football and an exciting young NFL team that will no doubt fuel audience excitement this season. As we continue to expand our distribution footprint across the U.S., we’re thrilled to be able to collaborate with innovative content providers like (the) JAX SPORTS RADIO team to help educate and entertain, even before of sports betting is live in FLORIDA.”

