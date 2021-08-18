Now Weekly

ESPN basketball analyst LACHINA ROBINSON's "HUUUGE FAN" podcast for SIRIUSXM is going to weekly episodes beginning TODAY (8/18). The show, which features ROBINSON interviewing celebrities about their favorite teams, has been in pilot mode up to now. "HAMILTON" co-star ANTHONY RAMOS is on the debut weekly episode to discuss the BROOKLYN NETS. Upcoming guests include MONICA on the ATLANTA HAWKS, DREW CAREY on the CLEVELAND INDIANS/GUARDIANS, YVETTE NICOLE BROWN on the CLEVELAND CAVALIERS, MEL C. on LIVERPOOL, DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE's BEN GIBBARD on the SEATTLE MARINERS, MICHELLE WILLIAMS on the CHICAGO BULLS and SKY, BLACK KEYS drummer PATRICK CARNEY on the CLEVELAND INDIANS/GUARDIANS, JENNA and BODHI ELFMAN on the LOS ANGELES DODGERS, and COUNTING CROWS' ADAM DURITZ on the GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS.

“The conversations we have with guests of HUUUGE FAN give us a courtside seat taking in the fandom of A-List celebrities that are just as obsessed with their favorite sports teams as you and me,” said ROBINSON. “Through the eyes of the biggest stars we get to ride the wave of fan emotion which includes devastating losses, championship celebrations, superstitions, game day routines, family fan legacies and more.”

