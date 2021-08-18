WWE Deal

SPOTIFY's THE RINGER has entered an exclusive deal for WWE audio content that will launch new podcasts and make existing WWE podcasts exclusive to SPOTIFY. WWE's existing "THE MASKED MAN SHOW WITH DAVID SHOEMAKER" will be relaunched as "THE RINGER WRESTLING SHOW" with more frequent posting, and THE RINGER's founder, BILL SIMMONS, will produce a new narrative series on pro wrestling, while social audio platform SPOTIFY GREENROOM will host live conversations after WWE pay-per-view events that will be repurposed as episodes of "THE RINGER WRESTLING SHOW."

“THE RINGER is the premier destination for sports fandom, and WWE has used amazing storytelling and iconic characters to establish a global audience of loyal and passionate fans, making this partnership a perfect match,” said SIMMONS. “As a lifelong WWE fan, I couldn’t be more excited to work with them to take a fresh perspective on their most iconic moments and superstars, and leverage SPOTIFY’s global scale to share content that we believe everyone will enjoy.”

“BILL and his team at THE RINGER consistently find ways to create premium content that drives conversation and appeals to fans of sports, entertainment and pop culture,” said WWE Pres./CRO NICK KHAN. “We believe this collaboration will deliver a podcast slate that excites existing fans while also introducing WWE content to the millions of SPOTIFY listeners.”

