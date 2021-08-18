Perry

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has extended its worldwide agreement with TYLER PERRY and his production company, TYLER PERRY STUDIOS (“TPS”). This agreement continues SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING’s 10-year relationship with PERRY and music supervisor JOEL C HIGH. SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING’s Visual + Media Rights division will continue to administer all of TYLER PERRY STUDIOS’ commissioned music for over 60 productions, including 1,500 series episodes, 26 films, 20 plays; and will cover future productions.

TYLER PERRY said, “I’m very pleased to continue my creative partnership with JON, CATHY, and the SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING team. I’m grateful for their support and passion for TYLER PERRY STUDIOS, and I look forward to future successes together."

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Chair/CEO JON PLATT said, “TYLER PERRY STUDIOS continues to transform the film/tv industry with its modern creative vision and passion for diverse storytelling. At SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, we are committed to supporting the studio’s talented composers and the music that brings these unique narratives to life.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP/Visual + Media Rights CATHY MERENDA said, “We are honored for TYLER PERRY STUDIOS to extend its long-standing relationship with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING. TPS has continued to raise the bar for creative excellence across stage and screen, and we look forward to championing their work with the best services in the industry.”

