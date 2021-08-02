New Faces Showcase Sells Out In Hours

Following the opening day of COUNTRY RADO SEMINAR (CRS) 2022 registration, CRS has announced that its annual "New Faces of Country Music Showcase" is sold out. As in previous years, tickets for the seminar's closing night event are limited, and met capacity within hours of being on sale.

CRS 2022 is set for FEBRUARY 23rd-25th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

The early bird rate of $549 per person will be available for purchase at CountryRadioSeminar.com for the next two days and will increase to $649 on THURSDAY (8/19). CRS is also offering a virtual option, which will include livestream sessions and on-demand content. Musical performances will only be available in-person. The early bird rate for a CRS Virtual pass is $99 per person and will increase to $129 on THURSDAY (8/19).

Tickets to the "New Faces of Country Music" show is only included with in-person packages.

CRS host hotel, the OMNI NASHVILLE, has started accepting reservations, which can be booked here.

