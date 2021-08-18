Here's To 20 More

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, KANSAS CITY PBS Triple A KTBG (90.9 THE BRIDGE/KANSAS CITY has announced a new half-hour TV special called PLAYBACK: 20 YEARS OF MUSIC DISCOVERY. The show will feature local artists performing a collection of cover songs from 2001. THE BRIDGE launched on AUGUST 19th that year.

The show premieres THURSDAY, AUGUST 26th on Channel 19.1. There will also be a live screening of the show at LEMONADE PARK. In addition to the screening, there will be live performances by local artists LAVA DREAMS, JASS and EZMERELDA.

Pres./CEO of KANSAS CITY PBS KLIFF KUEHL said, “THE BRIDGE has been not only an integral part of the KANSAS CITY music scene for the past twenty years, but an integral part of KANSAS CITY itself. We’re incredibly excited to bring audiences and music lovers a true 2001 cover song celebration, marking the year THE BRIDGE first connected with listeners 20 years ago.”

Sr. Dir./Radio Operations BRYAN TRUTA said, “PLAYBACK came together as the perfect opportunity to honor these big songs in history, turning 20 alongside us, through the lens of local artists. Twenty years is a big milestone for our station, and we wouldn’t be here without the KANSAS CITY music community.”

Local artists featured in PLAYBACK: 20 YEARS OF MUSIC DISCOVERY include SAM WELLS, THE WAY WAY BACK, KATY GUILLEN AND THE DRIVE, MAKING MOVIES, CALVIN ARSENIA, BEN MUÑOZ, SIMON "PUSHKI" HUNTLEY, GREETING COMMITTEE, JESSICA PAIGE, NATHAN SHOWALTER, COLLEEN DIEKER and JEFF HARSHBARGER.





