MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL has announced the hire of local musician and journalist DIANE MILLER as host and producer of THE LOCAL SHOW. The show airs SUNDAYS at 6-8p. MILLER follows ANDREA SWENSSON, who led THE LOCAL SHOW for five years.

THE LOCAL SHOW focuses on the latest music and news from up-and-coming artists across the state. MILLER said, “THE CURRENT has always been an organization I've looked up to as a musician and music fan. It will be a great honor and privilege to serve as a radio host and producer representing MINNESOTA’s esteemed music scene. I couldn't be more thrilled to take on this role."

Managing Director DAVID SAFAR said, “A strong connection to the MINNESOTA music scene and an ear for the best new local sound is a must for THE LOCAL SHOW. DIANE isn’t just aware of what’s happening in local music – she’s also part of it – and we can’t wait to see how she takes her experience and makes the show her own.”

MILLER grew up in FARGO, ND graduating with a degree in music from MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY MOORHEAD. She is a co-founder of the hip-hop band D MILLS & THE THRILLS. Outside of performing, MILLER served as editor-in-chief of FARGO’s alt weekly HIGH PLAINS READER, and she became lead talent buyer for THE AQUARIUM, an indie music venue in FARGO.

MILLER relocated to the TWIN CITIES in 2018, where she continues to perform and serves as the talent booker for the MINNEAPOLIS venue ICEHOUSE. She was awarded the MCKNIGHT FELLOWSHIP FOR MUSICIANS, administered by MACPHAIL CENTER FOR MUSIC, in 2020, and she was appointed a board member of the MINNESOTA MUSIC COALITION in 2021.

