Lateness Equals Fine

The FCC is proposing a $3,500 fine against POTTER RADIO, LLC for failing to file a covering license application for FM translator K236CT/PAWHUSKA, OK once the facility was built, and operating the station after its construction permit had expired.

The original construction permit for K236CT was set to expire on JANUARY 4, 2021, but the FCC granted an extension to JULY 4th due to the pandemic. The Commission declared the permit to have expired, whereupon the licensee filed a petition for reconsideration and offered proof that the station was constructed and on the air before the permit's expiration, prompting the FCC to grant a waiver, reinstate the permit, and allow the permittee to file a License To Cover application by AUGUST 13th, which it did on AUGUST 2nd. The initial failure to file a License to Cover application, however, triggered the FCC to propose the fine.

« see more Net News