Thurgood

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP VP/International Marketing KIERAN THURGOOD has been promoted to SVP/Global Marketing. THURGOOD, based in the CAPITOL TOWER in HOLLYWOOD, will report to CAPITOL RECORD GM and CMG EVP LARRY MATTERA. THURGOOD joined CMG in 2013.

CMG Chairman & CEO JEFF VAUGHN commented, "KIERAN is a forward-thinking and collaborative executive whose proactive approach is integral to our company’s ability to break artists worldwide. I congratulate him on his well-deserved promotion."

MATTERA added, "KIERAN has a passion for music that has helped him develop deep relationships with our artists, and he’s forged strong partnership with our international affiliates through his decisive leadership and strategic thinking. He consistently develops innovative methods for breaking artists on a global level as well as enhancing the careers of established superstars. His contributions to CMG’s success make him the ideal executive to lead our International endeavors."

THURGOOD said, "I’m grateful to JEFF VAUGHN, (CMG President & COO) MICHELLE JUBELIRER and LARRY MATTERA for the opportunity. Our ambition moving forward is clear: to expand CMG’s global reach & cultural impact, while fostering a nurturing & creative environment where our artists can thrive. I’m also hugely thankful to all of our world-class UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP teams globally and even more so to our phenomenal artists who entrust me each day to champion them and their art around the world."

