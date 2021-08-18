Hunt

MCA NASHVILLE's SAM HUNT pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of DUI this morning (8/18) in DAVIDSON COUNTY (TN) CIRCUIT COURT, following his arrest in NOVEMBER of 2019 (NET NEWS 11/21/19), where he tested with a blood alcohol level of 0.173 after driving the wrong way on Ellington Parkway in NASHVILLE just after 4a. Following his plea, HUNT was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, with all time except 48 hours suspended, according to THE TENNESSEAN.

HUNT will lose his license and is to have an interlock installed in his vehicle once his license is reinstated after one year. He has agreed to serve his 48 hours at the city's alternative sentencing facility, DUI EDUCATION CENTERS, and complete an alcohol safety course. An open container charge was dropped as part of the plea deal, the newspaper reports.

"It was a poor and selfish decision, and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again," HUNT said, apologizing via TWITTER following the initial arrest.

