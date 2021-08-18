August 26th

CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO DAY is back for 2021, with 30 noncommercial radio stations taking part in the second annual celebration on AUGUST 26th. The event is intended to raise awareness of public radio and encourage listener support and donations.

A statement from the participating stations read, “This past year has underlined the importance of access to trustworthy public media for everyone in our communities. In the face of unprecedented challenges , public radio stations across the state stand together united for what connects us. We believe in public radio’s ability to uplift voices of the community, to entertain, educate, inform, and inspire, and so do our listeners. From timely and localized reporting on fires to shining a light on our communities, public radio is essential. But without the financial support of our listeners, we are at great risk of faltering on this mission. We are overjoyed to see our ranks grow in our second year proving that CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO DAY is here to stay as a day for us to celebrate our love for what we provide to our state.”

Participants include SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC, CAL STATE-NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM), SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW, USC Classical KUSC, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT UNIVERSITY Variety KXLU, PACIFICA Variety KPFK, GLOBAL JAZZ, INC. Jazz KKJZ (K-JAZZ 88.1), UCLA RADIO, and FUTURE ROOTS Variety streaming station DUBLAB/LOS ANGELES; KQED INC. News-Talk KQED, PACIFICA Variety KPFA, SAN FRANCISCO UNIFIED SCHOOL DITRICT News-Talk KALW, and USC Classical KDFC/SAN FRANCISCO; CAPRADIO/SACRAMENTO; SAN DIEGO STATE News-Talk KPBS-F/SAN DIEGO; WHITE ASH BROADCASTING News-Talk-Classical KVPR (VALLEY PUBLIC RADIO) and FRESNO FREE COLLEGE FOUNDATION Variety KFCF/FRESNO; and CATALINA PERFORMING ARTS FOUNDATION Variety KISL/AVALON.

Also CALIFORNIA LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk KCLU-A/SANTA BARBARA-KCLU-F/THOUSAND OAKS; CAL STATE-MONTEREY BAY Variety KAZU/PACIFIC GROVE-MONTEREY; KCBX PUBLIC RADIO Variety KCBX-KNBX/SAN LUIS OBISPO; CAL STATE-CHICO Variety KCHO (NORTH STATE PUBLIC RADIO)/CHICO; UC DAVIS Variety KDVS/DAVIS, CA; SAN JOSE CITY COLLEGE Variety streaming station KJCC/SAN JOSE; REDWOOD COMMUNITY RADIO Variety KMUD.GARBERVILLE-REDWAY; NORTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC MEDIA Variety KRCB-F/ROHNERT PARK-SANTA ROSA; SAN BERNARDINO COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT News-Talk KVCR-F/SAN BERNARDINO; LAGUNA RADIO low power Variety KXRN-LP (KX FM)/LAGUNA BEACH; UC-SANTA CRUZ Variety KZSC/SANTA CRUZ; and MENDOCINO COUNTY PUBLIC BROADCASTING Variety KZYX/PHILO-MENDOCINO.

