Sold

ALPINE BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling K224ET/KINGSVILLE, MO to RADIO VIDA KANSAS, INC. for $80,000. The primary station is listed as the seller's News-Talk KCXL-A/LIBERTY-KANSAS CITY, MO.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were ALASKA BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (KJNO-A/JUNEAU, AK and KTKN-A/KETCHIKAN, AK, reduced power) and EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (WGKV/PULASKI, NY, reduced power due to equipment failure).

And requesting extensions of Silent STAs were SOUTHERN BROADCASTING LLC (WDTM-A/SELMER, TN, awaiting installation of new equipment) and HISPANIC FAMILY CHRISTIAN NETWORK, INC. (K235CL/NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV, lost site).

