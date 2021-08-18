Proof Of Vaccination Required

The NAB SHOW, RADIO SHOW, SALES AND MANAGEMENT TELEVISION EXCHANGE, and AES SHOW in LAS VEGAS will require attendees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The conventions, grouped together this year, are the latest in-person events to require proof of vaccination as a condition of attendance.

The events are set for OCTOBER 9th-13th.

EVP/Managing Director, Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN wrote in an email to potential attendees, "We have worked for the past several weeks to finalize protocols that will maximize the experience and safety of all members of the NAB SHOW community. This process has involved extensive consultation with health and safety experts, gathering feedback from a range of exhibitors and attendees, and review of the safety measures recommended by national and local health authorities, including NEVADA Governor STEVE SISOLAK’s important announcement this week regarding large events." He added that the vaccination requirement "is a positive step in reducing the spread of COVID-19."

