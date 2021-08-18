Tune In Thursday!

BEATPORT will team with UK mobile network operator and ISP, EE to present PARALLEL, a 5G powered club night held at the iconic MANCUNIAN venue HATCH in MANCHESTER, UK, featuring sets from HOT SINCE 82, DJ PAULETTE and MASSEY and virtual performances from NEIL DIABLO and GINA BREEZE. The event happens TONIGHT and a limited number of tickets are being made available to the sold-out event here.

PARALLEL's debut event was held last week in LIVERPOOL (watch here). That event was hosted across two separate nightlife venues – LIBERTÉ ROOFTOP and MATOU ROOF TERRACE, and featured DJs YOUSEF X MELÉ, LAUREN LO SUNG x SIÂN BENNETT, plus sets from special guests JAMES ORGAN and BAXTER.

James Organ Performing Last Week At Parallel The event will be beamed out to audiences through a 5G-powered livestream at ee.co.uk/Parallel and through BEATPORT’s YOUTUBE channels. Meanwhile, the attendees at HATCH will enjoy the epic back-to-back sets through a real-time full 1080p HD video and audio feed at the location. BEATPORT MEDIA GROUP VP ED HILL said, "Our mission is to connect electronic music lovers with the world's best music via the very latest tools in technology – and with EE’s 5G network we delivered that in spades. Together with some of the hottest names in dance, we've offered fans a back-to-back experience that shows what is possible in the live events space."

All attendees at the club will be requested to show proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test, reported and demonstrated via the NHS COVID Pass on the NHS app, or a text message or email from NHS Test and Trace.

