Steve Stoute (Photo: Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

STEVE STOUTE's UNITEDMASTERS has announced two new groundbreaking finance tools for indie artists with a pair of potentially disruptive music tech companies.

The first tool, launched in partnership with BEATBRAD, enables the company to offer qualifying artists advances ranging from $1,000 to $1 million.

UTAH-based BEATBREAD’s CHORDCASH tech engine evaluates artists’ streaming and social data to generate advance offers which – when combined with a “streamlined” verification and documentation process – leads to advance funding for artists within days.

BEATBREAD’s website encourages accredited investors to hand the firm money to invest in artists, while suggesting that this model offers “high growth with high potential yield” for funders.

UNITEDMASTERS' second major new finance-related partnerships is with PAPERCHAIN, founded by AUSTRALIAN DANIEL DEWAR, the company employs algorithms to predict an artist’s royalty earnings based on their latest streaming data, paying out money in real time via a digital wallet and card in partnership with EVOLVE BANK & TRUST and STRIPE payments..

Commented UNITEDMASTERS founder/CEO STEVE STOUTE, “One of the biggest roadblocks for independent artists is access to funding and financial tools. UNITEDMASTERS is the #1 destination for creators to make a living and build a career while remaining independent, and providing financial solutions for these artists is just another step in leveling the playing field.

“With these pioneering products and partnerships with BEATBRAND and PAPERCHAIN, we are democratizing access to capital and we will continue to invest aggressively in building a marketplace that unleashes an economic model for the 99% of artists.”

UTAH-headquartered BEATBRAND’s advisors include PHILIP WILD, an artist-side music lawyer and former SVP/Business Affairs at EMI, COLIN FINKELSTEIN, former COO of EMI N.A. and CEO of music management firm COFINK, and VIBIS ABHISHEK, former Chief Data Scientist at SEQUOIA CAPITAL.

« see more Net News