JIM RUSS, morning traffic anchor for HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA and Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE, died of a heart attack at his BALTIMORE home WEDNESDAY morning (8/18). He was one day shy of his 58th birthday.

RUSS began his career as an intern at WBAL while attending TOWSON UNIVERSITY, then was a traffic and news reporter at WTOP/WASHINGTON and Dir. of Operations at METRO NETWORKS before returning to WBAL in 2011. He also co-hosted "TECH TALK RADIO" on HUBBARD News WFED-A (FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK)/WASHINGTON.

