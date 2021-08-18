Now Heard In NYC Area

SMARTRADIO SUITE syndicated "THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW" has moved to middays on PILLAR MEDIA Contemporary Christian WAWZ (STAR 99.1)/MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET-UNION, NJ. BRENDA PRICE has moved to nights.



BRANT HANSEN shared, “We love being part of the STAR team. It’s an honor for us to take part in what PD MATT STOCKMAN is building!”



THE BRANT HANSEN SHOW is now heard on more than 200 stations nationwide.



