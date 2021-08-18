Rodney Jerkins (Photo: Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com)

RODNEY JERKINS, JEFF FENSTER, KEN KOMISAR, CHRIS GOTTI, JAZMINE VALENCIA, DANIEL WERNER and DJ CLUE are among the record industry vets who have joined AVENUEAR, an ambitious start-up that has just launched a delivery platform where independent artists will have the unique opportunity to submit their music material directly to industry professionals including key A&R executives, producers, publishers, music supervisors, managers, curators, radio DJs, and A-list musicians in real-time. For the full list of all executives click here.

Founded and created by entrepreneur, music veteran, and inventor, JAY LEOPARDI, AVENUEAR has created a bridge for those artists, songwriters, and producers who have encountered a barrier of the refrain of ‘no unsolicited materials’ by all record labels in the past.

Said LEOPARDI, "Our cutting-edge technology and preparatory 'Music Evaluation System' empowers independent musicians to strike a record, publishing and or licensing deal more efficiently than ever before and enables executives to discover the best talent and material 24hrs a day. Major AND independent label executives on our platform are hungry looking for new talent but can’t seem to connect with them until now, and AVENUEAR is the perfect platform for that”.

AVENUEAR has combined forces with some of the best entertainment executives who concentrate on diverse genres such as Rap, R&B, Hip-Hop, Pop, Electronic, Latin, Rock, Country, and more.

AVENUEAR has teamed up with industry giant and GRAMMY-winning plugin company WAVES AUDIO as part of their global launch. WAVES ADUIO is the world’s leading developer of audio plugins and signal processors for the professional and consumer electronics audio markets.

Another feature added to the AVENUEAR platform consists of data and market insights from CHARTMETRIC, with analytical studies including social media, radio and streaming.

Submit your materials now at www.avenuear.com.

