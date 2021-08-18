Follow @AllAccessDL To Find New Music

ALL ACCESS is now offering a new way for all authorized ALL ACCESS DOWNLOAD users to stay on top of what songs are being released in their respective music formats … just follow @AllAccessDL and be instantly notified, not only via email, but now through TWITTER.

Looking for that latest superstar release? Just follow @AllAccessDL and they will be served up to you.

Looking to stay on top of what’s just been released in your favorite music formats? Just follow @AllAccessDL.

You can stream, download and watch the videos of new songs in Alternative, Contemporary Christian, Country, Dance, Hot/Modern/AC, Rock, Top 40/Mainstream, Top 40/Rhythmic, Triple A, and Urban/R&B formats. Or, to get a listen to, and a look at all of the songs and videos in all of the formats on ALL ACCESS DOWNLOADS, just click here.

Want To Receive All Access Downloads?

If you are not signed up yet, check out to see if you qualify. Here is who is eligible to receive ALL ACCESS DOWNLOADS:

ALL ACCESS DOWNLOADS (AADL) is a permission-based, secure audio distribution platform that allows content owners in the music industry to distribute their music to authorized radio industry professionals and other qualified recipients who have been cleared for access.

PLEASE NOTE: Access to audio downloads is currently limited to those in the US and CANADA. Authorized downloaders are approved directly by record labels and other music providers. Such authorization is also tied to specific music genres such as Top 40 Mainstream, Rock, and Alternative music, so even those radio programmers and other music professionals who may have been granted access to songs in one format may not have access to songs in other formats.

AUTHORIZED USERS INCLUDE: (1) All radio programming personnel at all MEDIABASE and BDS-monitored or reporting stations, (2) Label-selected non-reporting stations, (3) Those in corporate programming positions at all radio companies, and (4) Consultants, music supervisors, satellite providers, syndicated shows, and a growing number of the major Internet programming and DSP services.

If your programming post fits these criteria, we’d love to have you aboard.

To inquire about signing up to receive ALL ACCESS DOWNLOADS, e-mail PAUL CARTELLONE (pcartellone@allaccess.com) or call him at (818) 321-7552.

« see more Net News