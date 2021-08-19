-
Casey Bartholomew Named PD At KFRU/Columbia, MO
by Perry Michael Simon
ALL ACCESS has learned that veteran talk radio host CASEY BARTHOLOMEW has joined CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KFRU-A-K255DJ/COLUMBIA, MO as PD.
The former host at WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON, KFI-A/LOS ANGELES, WKRK/DETROIT, WSCC/CHARLESTON, SC, KTRS-A/ST. LOUIS, WFSX/FORT MYERS, FL, and WDBO/ORLANDO has been one of the more prolific fill-in hosts enjoy in recent years, frequently heard on both national and local shows.