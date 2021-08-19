Kellerman

MAX KELLERMAN's future at ESPN could include moving to the morning show on ESPN RADIO, according to FRONT OFFICE SPORTS' MICHAEL MCCARTHY, who reported on WEDNESDAY (8/18) that KELLERMAN looks to be ending his run as STEPHEN A. SMITH's debate foil on ESPN television's "FIRST TAKE."

Under the scenario posited by MCCARTHY, citing speculation from unnamed sources, KELLERMAN, who currently hosts a solo midday radio show on ESPN RADIO, "could" move into the morning co-host role alongside KEYSHAWN JOHNSON and JAY WILLIAMS. JOHNSON and WILLIAMS' original co-host, ZUBIN MEHENTI, has been off the air while he deals with health issues, and ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK host ALAH HAHN has been filling in. MCCARTHY reports that KELLERMAN would not be officially replaced on "FIRST TAKE," which would use "various ESPN personalities as well as high-profile guests" to take on SMITH.

« see more Net News