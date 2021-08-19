Reese (Photo: Wisconsin Public Media)

In the wake of the death of GENE PURCELL (NET NEWS 8/4), WISCONSIN PUBLIC MEDIA, the division of the UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON that oversees WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO and PBS WISCONSIN, has named Associate Director HEATHER L. REESE as Interim Director while a search for a formal successor for PURCELL commences. REESE joined WPM in 2010 and was promoted from Dir./Strategic Initiatives and Compliance to Associate Director in 2020. PURCELL died from injuries sustained in a traffic accident on JULY 31st.

“We’re all still grieving the sudden and tragic death of GENE, but it’s comforting to know that HEATHER is ready to step in as a leader. I can’t think of a better person to guide us through this transition,” said UW-MADISON Provost JOHN KARL SCHOLZ. “HEATHER is uniquely qualified for this position. In addition to serving as WPM’s director of strategic initiatives and compliance for four years, she was project manager for the division during the successful transition back to UW-MADISON from UW-EXTENSION in 2018. I look forward to continuing to work with her in this new, interim role.”

“WPR and PBS WISCONSIN were founded on the principle that free and open access to information and education would make life better for everyone in WISCONSIN,” said REESE. “Our mission has never been more vital and I look forward to sustaining that commitment during this transitional period.”

« see more Net News