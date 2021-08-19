Renews With The Fan

DICKEY BROADCASTING Sports WCNN-A-W229AG (680/93.7 THE FAN)/ATLANTA has reached agreement to extend its radio deal for GEORGIA TECH athletics with the school's multimedia rightsholder LEGENDS. THE FAN will remain the flagship for TECH football and men's basketball under the multi-year deal; one change will be that THE FAN will take over production of game broadcasts.

TECH Dir. of Athletics TODD STANSBURY, who will continue his "ASK THE A.D." segment on the station, said, “We’re excited and grateful to extend our partnership with DICKEY BROADCASTING and 680/93.7 THE FAN. GEORGIA TECH fans will benefit from our enhanced relationship with THE FAN, as our radio broadcasts will take on the same level of production quality that THE FAN provides for the ATLANTA BRAVES RADIO NETWORK, and be carried on a wide GEORGIA of over-the-air and online platforms in the ATLANTA metro area, across the state of GEORGIA and worldwide. We’re looking forward to 680/93.7 THE FAN continuing to be ATLANTA’s radio home for GEORGIA TECH athletics for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to extend our decades-long partnership with GEORGIA TECH Athletics and we are equally thrilled to be working with the great team at LEGENDS,” said DICKEY BROADCASTING Pres./GM DAVID DICKEY. “This expanded partnership creates a dynamic, multi-media platform in which to create and distribute GEORGIA TECH-focused content to TECH fans throughout the state of GEORGIA and the Southeast. We look forward to working with this incredible team for many years to come.”

“We’re proud to help lead the great relationship between GEORGIA TECH athletics and DICKEY BROADCASTING into a fourth decade,” said LEGENDS SVP/Partnerships and Activation JEAN-PAUL DARDENNE. “As we explored ways to grow GEORGIA TECH athletics’ multimedia presence in ATLANTA and beyond, it was clear that DICKEY BROADCASTING and 680/93.7 THE FAN were the right partners to help us make that happen. We’re delighted to expand our partnership with the outstanding team at 680/93.7 THE FAN and to bring great GEORGIA TECH content to listeners throughout ATLANTA, the state of GEORGIA and worldwide.”

« see more Net News