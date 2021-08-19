Grants

The CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING has issued $275,000 in emergency grants to 14 public radio and TV stations, earmarked towards countering COVID-19 misinformation. Each of the grantees, all in areas with high infection and low vaccination rates, will receive up to $20,000 to fund their missions to tell the truth about the vaccines.

“Public media stations, locally operated, work with their communities through partnerships of trust. General managers of stations serving AMERICA’s communities that are hard hit by the pandemic are committed to breaking through the cycle of misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and are providing information that is saving lives,” said CPB Pres./CEO PATRICIA HARRISON. “CPB is committed to funding their work as part of our stewardship and mission.”

The grantees are ARKANSAS PBS, planning a "friends and neighbors" campaign; BOISE STATE PUBLIC RADIO's weekly doctors' roundtable show; NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk KERA-F/DALLAS' "Bring the Music Back" campaign; ST. LOUIS REGIONAL PUBLIC MEDIA PBS affiliate KETC-TV (NINE PBS)/ST. LOUIS' program to reach vaccine-hesitant populations; ROGERS STATE UNIVERSITY independent public KRSU-TV/CLAREMORE-TULSA, OK's PSA and public affairs programming; OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY Triple A-News-Talk KOSU/STILLWATER-OKLAHOMA CITY's outreach to 12-24 year olds; LOUISIANA PUBLIC BROADCASTING's one-hour special; PUBLIC RADIO INC. News-Talk WRKF/BATON ROUGE's outreach to non-listeners; and MISSISSIPPI PUBLIC BROADCASTING's radio and TV specials.

Also UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA-BIRMINGHAM News-Talk WBHM/BIRMINGHAM's content targeting 18-30 year olds; UPPER CUMBERLAND BROADCAST COUNCIL PBS affilate WCTE-TV (CENTRAL TN PBS)/COOKEVILLE, TN's multi-platform informational campaign targeting rural audiences; WEST VIRGINIA PUBLIC BROADCASTNG's plan to reach vaccine-hesitant communties leveraging "MOUNTAIN STAGE" and PBS KIDS content; WJCT PUBLIC MEDIA/JACKSONVILLE using digital media and texting; and WYOMING PUBLIC MEDIA's information program and children's podcast content,

