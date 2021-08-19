More Territories

SPOTIFY's Music + Talk feature allowing users to record shows in ANCHOR and post them to SPOTIFY with music intertwined with the talk segments has expanded to 15 new markets worldwide. The feature is now available in JAPAN, INDIA, THE PHILIPPINES, INDONESIA, FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN, ITALY, THE NETHERLANDS, SWEDEN, MEXICO, BRAZIL, CHILE, ARGENTINA, and COLOMBIA, along with the initial markets of the U.S., CANADA, the U.K., IRELAND, AUSTRALIA, and NEW ZEALAND.

Shows created with the Music + Talk feature include complete songs when heard by SPOTIFY paid subscribers and 30-second song excerpts when heard by users of the streaming service's free tier.

