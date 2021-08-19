Now On 540 And 101.1

The UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MILWAUKEE PANTHERS men's basketball games will be heard on GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WAUK-A-W266DR (540 ESPN AND 101.1 FM)/MILWAUKEE under a new multi-year deal with the school's rightsholder LEARFIELD's MILWAUKEE PANTHER SPORTS PROPERTIES. SCOTT WARRAS will be back for his sixth season calling the action; the PANTHERS have been heard via streaming audio for the past two seasons after 12 seasons on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WISN-A and four before that on iHEARTMEDIA's WOKY-A.

“We are excited about our new radio partnerships with GOOD KARMA BRANDS as we continue to grow the PANTHER brand through the MILWAUKEE community and beyond,” said the school's Director of Athletics, AMANDA BRAUN. “This partnership will provide our fans with two great outlets to tune into for all the PANTHER men’s basketball action this season.”

GKB VP/Market Manager STEVE WEXLER said, “We are thrilled to partner with MILWAUKEE to bring PANTHERS basketball to the community. It’s an exciting time for PANTHER basketball, and we can’t wait to start the journey this season.”

