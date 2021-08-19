COVID-19 Safety Protocols

MERLEFEST, the Americana, bluegrass, folk, and roots music festival, has updated safety protocol for this year's event, SEPTEMBER 16-19, in WILKESBORO, NC. All attendees must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of entering the event.

"Safety first," said festival director TED HAGAMAN. "After many conversations with public health officials, it's clear that the smartest and safest change we can make is to require vaccinations or proof of a negative test.

"With the festival being less than five weeks away, we wanted to give music fans an early heads up on the protocol changes. I'd like to express gratitude in advance to all festival participants for their patience as we iron out our safety protocol in an ever-changing environment."

More information at www.MerleFest.org.

