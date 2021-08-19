Zimmerman (Photo: Courtesy of Emily Bender)

Country singer/songwriter BAILEY ZIMMERMAN has signed with THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT and 10TH STREET ENTERTAINMENT for joint management representation. SCOTT FRAZIER, 10TH STREET ENTERTAINMENT PARTNER, discovered the 21-year-old and made the decision to collaborate with THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT to co-manage ZIMMERMAN and help him develop as an artist.

The LOUISVILLE, IL native’s latest track, “Small Town Crazy,” has hit over 7,700,0000 streams, and followed his popularity which began after releasing an acoustic cut of "Never Comin' Home."

« see more Net News