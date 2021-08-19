20th Anniversary Competition

The INTERNATIONAL SONGWRITING COMPETITION (ISC) has named its 2021 panel of judges. The list includes artists and music industry executives, including BEBE REXHA, COLDPLAY, HOZIER, TOM WAITS, LINKIN PARK, GEORGE THOROGOOD, METRO BOOMIN, DANIEL GLASS, CORY ROBBINS and more.

ISC was created to recognize great songwriters and also to give them a platform. The competition is open to both professional and amateur songwriters, signed or unsigned. ISC is accepting entries at www.songwritingcompetition.com.

A total of 71 winners in 23 genre categories share in over $150,000 in cash and prizes, including an overall grand prize consisting of $25,000 cash, and more.

In honor of its 20th Anniversary, ISC has a FOUNDER'S CHOICE award to be given to one artist this year only, selected by the competition's Founder, CANDACE AVERY, and the ISC listening committee. This award will be given in addition to the overall $25,000 grand prize that is selected by the judges. The FOUNDER'S CHOICE award winner will win $10,000.

Past ISC winners include, TONES AND I; ILLENIUM; VANCE JOY; FAOUZIA; R.LUM.R, BASTILLE; GOTYE; LINDSEY STIRLING; KIMBRA; THE BAND PERRY; KEHLANI; PASSENGER; GIN WIGMORE; TENILLE TOWNES; FOR KING & COUNTRY; ANDREW BIRD; DUSTIN LYNCH; GREGORY PORTER; OMAR SOSA; THE TESKEY BROTHERS; JORDAN ST. CYR; ADRIANNE LENKER; and more.

