Teaming Up

MOONBUG ENTERTAINMENT and UMG have inked a deal that has UMG overseeing distribution, publishing, and licensing for MOONBUG MUSIC. MOONBUG is one of the world’s leading kids and family catalogs, with 150 million streams monthly across digital service providers.

MOONBUG co-founder and CEO RENÉ RECHTMAN commented, "We could not be more thrilled to partner with a respected and influential industry powerhouse like UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP to expand the possibilities of our music content. Music plays a critical role not only in our company’s growth strategy but also in childhood development. We look forward to the possibilities for our already popular nursery rhymes and songs, and the new music that we’ll produce together."

UMG Chairman & CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE added, "We are delighted to partner with MOONBUG ENTERTAINMENT, reinforcing UMG’s position as the leading distributor and publisher of kids' music globally. We have seen tremendous growth in the kids and family segment in recent years, thanks to advances in streaming and voice-technology. We look forward to working with RENÉ and the talented MOONBUG team to amplify the reach of their catalog to families around the world, and to further improve the accessibility of music for children of all ages."

