'Bud & Broadway' '#ClearTheList' This School Year

SUITERADIO’s nationally syndicated “Bud and Broadway Show” participated in the “#ClearTheList” social media campaign to aid teachers from all over the country in buying essential classroom supplies that would normally be purchased out of their own pockets.

“AMAZON made it easy by setting up links with the hashtag ‘#ClearTheList’ that go directly to a specific list of items for a specific teacher. All we had to do was post the links on our socials and promote it,” said host JERRY BROADWAY. “It’s impossible to tell exactly how much our listeners contributed to the cause, but a ton of lists were completely cleared. It’s insane to us that this is even a thing, so it just made sense to lend a hand. And thank you, LUKE COMBS, for the inspiration!”

COMBS recently cleared the AMAZON classroom wish list for a kindergarten teacher in his home state of NORTH CAROLINA.

« see more Net News