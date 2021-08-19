More, More, More

The "ESPN COLLEGE FOOTBALL PODCAST" expands to five episodes per week starting AUGUST 30th and is adding several more hosts for the 2021 season.

Joining returning hosts KIRK HERBSTREIT, KEVIN NEGANDHI and DAVID POLLACK will be ESPN personalities PAUL FINEBAUM, RECE DAVIS, BOOGER MCFARLAND, MATT BARRIE, and JOEY GALLOWAY, along with additional regular appearances by other ESPN analysts and reporters. The show will post weekday mornings through the season.

