New home in 2022

After reportedly seeking a new broadcast deal following the dissolution of its longtime partnership with CBS (NET NEWS 6/16), the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS will instead be livestreamed in 2022 as part of an exclusive deal with AMAZON PRIME VIDEO. CBS had aired the ACM AWARDS since 1998.

The ACADEMY has previously announced to its members that the “57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS” will take place in LAS VEGAS on SUNDAY, APRIL 24th, 2022 (NET NEWS 8/19). But TODAY’s (8/19) announcement said “the date and location will be confirmed at a later time.”

The deal marks the first time a major awards show has been streamed exclusively. The show is produced by MRC’s DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS.

“We’re excited to continue to expand our content offerings for PRIME VIDEO customers by being the exclusive home for the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS in 2022 and honoring the best in Country music,” said AMAZON STUDIOS co-head of television VERNON SANDERS. “Reaching this milestone with our partners at the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC and MRC as the first major awards show to be livestreamed speaks to our dedication and commitment to continue to both entertain and innovate for our audience.”

“We are thrilled that the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS are first to take this giant step toward the future of awards shows with AMAZON PRIME VIDEO,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “This partnership, which reinforces our position as an innovative, progressive awards show, will deliver the broadest possible audience and, simultaneously, deliver massive value to our artists whose music lives inside this ecosystem, enabling fans to discover and stream music as they watch.”

