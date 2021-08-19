Daniels (Photo: KPOW/Facebook)

BENNE MEDIA Classic Rock KPOW (POWER 97.7)/COLUMBIA, MO has announced on their FACEBOOK page that former KPOW morning host JACK DANIELS has died after a battle with cancer.

According to the post, DANIELS had left the station several weeks ago to spend more time with family and friends. DANIELS spent the last 15 years of a 55-year radio career with BENNE MEDIA and KPOW.

