Harris

HEIDI HARRIS is back on the radio with a SUNDAY night show on AUDACY News-Talk KFTK (97,1 FM TALK)/ST. LOUIS.

The veteran talk host, who recently exited KEMP BROADCASTING News-Talk KMZQ-A/LAS VEGAS and previously hosted at crosstown KXNT-A and KDWN-A/LAS VEGAS and at SALEM News-Talk KRLA-A/LOS ANGELES, will host 7-9p (CT) at KFTK, where she has been doing fill-ins for host ANNIE FREY.

« see more Net News