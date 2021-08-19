-
Heidi Harris To Host Sunday Night Show On KFTK (97.1 FM Talk)/St. Louis
by Perry Michael Simon
August 19, 2021 at 10:54 AM (PT)
-
HEIDI HARRIS is back on the radio with a SUNDAY night show on AUDACY News-Talk KFTK (97,1 FM TALK)/ST. LOUIS.
The veteran talk host, who recently exited KEMP BROADCASTING News-Talk KMZQ-A/LAS VEGAS and previously hosted at crosstown KXNT-A and KDWN-A/LAS VEGAS and at SALEM News-Talk KRLA-A/LOS ANGELES, will host 7-9p (CT) at KFTK, where she has been doing fill-ins for host ANNIE FREY.