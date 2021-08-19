Zirinsky

Former CBS NEWS President and Sr. Exec. Producer SUSAN ZIRINSKY will be honored with the RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION's PAUL WHITE Award at RTDNA21 in DENVER on SEPTEMBER 23-24.

“ZIRINSKY is a highly respected driver of impactful journalism,” said RTDNA Executive Dir. DAN SHELLEY. “Her legacy is already cemented and her accomplishments speak for themselves. She doesn’t just produce the news, she’s repositioning the entire American news industry.”

ZIRINSKY left the President post at CBS NEWS in MAY 2021 in the merger of the CBS NEWS and CBS TELEVISION STATIONS divisions, replaced by NEERAJ KHEMLANI and WENDY MCMAHON.

