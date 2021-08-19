Specials

ABC AUDIO has three specials on tap for LABOR DAY weekend use by affiliates, a News-Talk show, a Classic Rock format special, and a Country program hosted by COLE SWINDELL.

The News-Talk special from ABC NEWS RADIO, "HELP WANTED," hosted by CHERI PRESTON, looks at jobs in AMERICA, from cybersecurity specialists to social media influencers. For Rock format stations.

"LABOR DAY LIVE," presented by ABCs SPEAKEASY and hosted by MATT WOLFE, features concert clips from Classic Rock stars like BILLY JOEL, LED ZEPPELIN, and HEART, plus interviews.

SWINDELL is hosting "SINGLES SATURDAY NIGHT" for Country stations, presented by ABC's "FRONT & CENTER" and examining the making of Country hits, including a preview of SWINDELL's next single due SEPTEMBER 10th.

