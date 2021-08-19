Foo Fighters (Photo: Danny Clinch)

The FOO FIGHTERS will receive the first-ever US GLOBAL ICON AWARD for the 2021 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARD's (VMAs). The ceremony is scheduled to return to New York City, airing live from BARCLAYS CENTER on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th at 8p (ET/PT) (NET NEWS 4/11).

Originating from MTV’s EUROPE MUSIC AWARDS (EMAs), the GLOBAL ICON AWARD celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact & influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond. The “VMAs” will honor the GLOBAL ICON who has left an indelible mark on the musical landscape and continues to influence, inspire and evolve. Past recipients of the award include QUEEN, EMINEM and WHITNEY HOUSTON, among others.

The FOO FIGHTERS are also scheduled to perform at the VMA's this year. They are nominated for three awards: Best Rock Song: “Shame Shame;" Best Choreography: “Shame Shame:” and Best Cinematography: “Shame Shame.”

