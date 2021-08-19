Tim Moore

Losing a “difference-maker” can damage intimate organizations like a radio station. It takes a very long time to fully recover when a top seller or ten-share morning ringmaster drifts off. We read daily about the comings and goings in industry trades. Eventually, the bill comes due. If you’re beginning a career or redirecting your current identity (whatever that may be), the path won’t be short nor will it be easy. But there is one rule TIM MOORE says will categorize you as a "difference maker." Read more about it in this week's CONSULTANT TIPS.

« see more Net News