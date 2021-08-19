Labor Day Specials Comin' In Hot!

SKYVIEW NETWORKS’ "Country Top 40 with FITZ" (CT40) and "B-DUB Radio" shows are offering LABOR DAY specials.

The CT40 with FITZ “Work It, AMERICA!” countdown will feature special guests and honor the American worker with a weekend of the 40 biggest hits in Country music, featuring songs and stories that celebrate determination and sacrifice. B-DUB Radio’s “Grills and Guitars Weekend” will feature special guest LUKE BRYAN.

FITZ commented, “'CT40' is proud to honor the folks that make this country work! I am so thrilled our listeners’ favorite Country stars will be stopping by and sharing their personal stories about hard work while also paying tribute to the contributions and achievements of everyday workers.”

B-DUB said his show “will feature one of the hardest working artists in Country music, LUKE BRYAN, as we celebrate the hardest working people across AMERICA all LABOR DAY weekend.”

Both specials are available on a first come, first served basis. The window to air is SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th, through MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6th, with rebroadcast available throughout the weekend. Broadcast anytime from 6a to midnight. For more information, contact ​affiliation@skyviewsat.com​.

