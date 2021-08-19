Blues Traveler

BLUES TRAVELER were involved in a bus accident in MINNESOTA on WEDNESDAY (918) on their way to an AUGUST 20th show at MAYO CIVIC PARK in ROCHESTER, MN. No other vehicles were involved. The band and crew sustained minor injuries and have been treated at a local hospital.

The crash left the band trapped inside the bus before law enforcement and first responders could free them from the vehicle. The band and crew are safe now and will perform as scheduled in ROCHESTER, MN tomorrow with their co-headline partners JJ GREY & MOFRO.

A statement from the band said, “This morning our tour bus went off the road and crossed the median. Thankfully, we are all safe and have only sustained minor injuries. Our sincere gratitude to the WINONA, MN, Police Department and rescue crew for their help getting us safely off the highway and out of oncoming traffic.”





