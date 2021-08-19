Ally Brooke

Multi-platinum recording artist, ALLY BROOKE, has signed with two major record labels simultaneously, DUARS ENTERTAINMENT and AMSI ENTERTAINMENT. The former member of FIFTH HARMONY is the first female artist signed to either of the labels.

The partnership between the independent label DUARS ENTERTAINMENT and AMSI ENTERTAINMENT, led by CEOs ERIC DUARS and SIMRAN A. SINGH, seeks to position ALLY BROOKE as one of the biggest global female artists in the world.

DUARS said, "At DUARS ENTERTAINMENT, we are very selective when it comes to signing talent. We are extremely excited to bring ALLY BROOKE on board, someone with an immense amount of talent, an artist who can connect with a bilingual audience, a singer-songwriter and a dancer with an impeccable presence. It’s an honor to welcome ALLY to the DUARS family.”

SINGH added, “Although I initially met with ALLY to explore how I could help her as an attorney, ALLY’s spirit and God-given talent moved me so deeply that I had to play a bigger role in her career. I was compelled to make sure that she was set up for success. As if it was predestined, ALLY joined my record label, AMSI ENTERTAINMENT, to collaborate in this next chapter of her career. I have no doubt that with the support of our other partner, DUARS ENTERTAINMENT, ALLY will be amongst the biggest female artists in the world very soon.”

