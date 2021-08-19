Morelli

MD and midday air personality BRIAN MORELLI is departing PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Country WKMK/WTHJ (THUNDER 106.3/106.5)/MONMOUTH, NJ TOMORROW (8/20) to pursue other passion projects outside of radio, including audio production, music and podcast editing work. He has been with the station since 2012 and, during that time, has done two tours of duty in nights, as well as a stint in mornings, and worked in promotions, in addition to his current duties.

No word yet on plans for his successor. Reach MORELLI here, or at 908-601-6081.

