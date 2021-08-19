Praying Every Hour 8/20

Since the events have unfolded over the last week in AFGHANISTAN and HAITI, FIRST DALLAS MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCBI/DALLAS-FORT WORTH is having a "Day of Hope" today (8/20). They're encouraging listeners to pray each hour.



GM/VP MATT AUSTIN shared, “We’re following up on last year’s "Day of Hope" inspired by our friends at HOPE MEDIA Contemporary Christian KSBJ/HOUSTON to lift up not only our community, but those suffering from two catastrophic humanitarian crises. Our hope is that tens of thousands of listeners in the DFW area will be lifting up prayers together and that God will provide help in these times of need.”



GATEWAY OF GRACE Founder SAMIRA IZHADI PAGE, a DALLAS-based refugee ministry that works with several AFGHAN refugee families, and DEB RUNGE, a missionary to HAITI, will help provide context to the events. Several will be leading listeners in prayer, including: Dr. ROBERT JEFFRESS, Senior Pastor at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, DALLAS; JOHN FULLER, Co-Host of FOCUS ON THE FAMILY; and RICHARD ELLIS of RICHARD ELLIS TALKS and Lead Pastor of REUNION CHURCH in DALLAS.



PD KELLY CORDAY said, “Our listeners have a strong desire to help when they hear devastating news and see coverage in the media that is heartbreaking. This gives us an opportunity to join together and to gain an understanding of specific needs, both across the world and close to home, and how to best pray for and help those who are hurting.”

