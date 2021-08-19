-
DJ Eddie One Returns To KXOL (Mega 96.3), KPWR (Power 106)/L.A.'s Melissa Rios Moves To Sister Station KLLI (Cali 93.9)
by Pete Jones
August 20, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM (SBS) Spanish Cont. KXOL (MEGA 96.3)/LOS ANGELES welcomes back DJ EDDIE ONE for afternoons. DJ EDDIE ONE has spent the last two years as MERUELO MEDIA Latin Urban KLLI (CALI 93.9)/LOS ANGELES APD/afternoons, after spending 14 years with KXOL.
MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES morning co-host MELISSA RIOS moves over to afternoons at sister station KLLI (CALI 93.9).