No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database as of late THURSDAY afternoon (8/19).

Applying for STAs were iHEARTMEDIA's IHM LICENSES, LLC (WXBN-A/SWEETWATER, FL, temporary nondirectional operation after backhoe damaged buried cables); WORLD RADIO NETWORK, INC. (K235CI/DONNA, TX and K206BP/WESLACO, TX, temporary facilities after tower toppled; K248AM/MCALLEN, TX, return to using Contemporary Christian KVMV/MCALLEN as primary station due to loss of K235CI as primary); and BORDER BROADCASTERS, INC. (KQUR/LAREDO, TX, reduced power due to transmitter tube failure).

