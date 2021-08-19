Released Today

The SMITHSONIAN ANTHOLOGY OF HIP-HOP AND RAP is the latest in the SMITHSONIAN AFRICAN AMERICAN LEGACY SERIES, a collaboration between SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS and NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY AND CULTURE (NMAAHC).

The anthology's 129 song track list spans four decades of Hip-Hop. The release comes as the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY AND CULTURE prepares to celebrate its 5-year anniversary. The nine-CD anthology also features a 300-page coffee table book featuring 11 essays and notes on each of the 129 tracks.

