No Fair

AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL has aired live broadcasts from the MINNESOTA STATE FAIR every year since 1946 (except for last year, when the fair was canceled in the pandemic), but the station has decided not to broadcast from this year's fair due to concerns about the protocols being used to protect fairgoers from the coronavirus and Delta variant.

A post at the WCCO website from PD LINDSEY PETERSON and Brand Manager BRAD LANE states that the station hoped that they would get "clear guidance" from FAIR officials and were "hopeful they would find a way to limit attendance, require vaccines or proof of negative tests, find ways to mask attendees in crowded areas, etc.," the FAIR "chose the 'honor system'" and WCCO management was not comfortable with that decision.

"We can’t in good conscience put any of our staff in a position to be exposed to someone who either knowingly or unknowingly has COVID -- or cause anyone on our staff to be an unwitting carrier for someone back home who might be immune-compromised," PETERSON and LANE wrote, noting that FAIR GM JERRY HAMMER told them that the kind of vaccine requirements and testing that kept LOLLAPALOOZA in CHICAGO from becoming a superspreader event and are in place for other major events are "not possible for them to implement."

« see more Net News