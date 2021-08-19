A Hybrid Of Live & Virtual.

MONDO.NYC, the global music, arts and technology conference, revealed several notable keynote conversations for their OCT\OBER 12th-15th hybrid event, including TIKTOK Head Of Music OLE OBERMANN with RIAA CEO MITCH GLASER; ACM NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR JIMMIE ALLEN, interviewed by ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE; a keynote address from SOUND EXCHANGE President/CEO MICHAEL HUPPE; ROBLOX Global Head Of Music JON VLASSOPULOS in conversation with REBEL MUSIC CEO/founder and LIL NAS X manager ADAM LEBER, and RIAA Presents, “Everything You Need to Know About Music Policy In About An Hour” and so much more.

MONDO’s 2021 conference tracks and key panels include The New Normal In A Post-COVID World; The Future Of Financial Rights; Artist Management; Entertainment Law/CLE; Emerging Global Markets; Live Music Opportunities & Challenges; Career Transitions; Music Creation & Production; Music Supervision; Music Technology; Songwriting & Publishing; Hot New Startups; Streaming; Podcasts & Livestreams; Video Games & Esports; NFTs; the debut of Mondo.Cannabis; plus need-to-know content collaborations with the RIAA. GUILD OF MUSC SUPERVISORS, RECORDING ARTISTS PROJECT at HARVARD LAW SCHOOL hosting Pro Bono sessions for emerging artists, AIMP, MMF-US, WOMEN IN MUSIC, MICHELMAN & ROBINSON, LLP; COVINGTON & BURLING LLP and the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION (NIVA).

Four-day passes to all live and virtual events are now available at a discounted rate of up to 25% off through SEPT. 10th, giving access to all live and virtual events, along with a 35% discount for MONDO 2022. Professional Pre-Registration rates are currently $175 (regularly $199), and the Student & Indie rate is $148.78 (regularly $169). Lawyers seeking to earn up to seven (7) CLE credits in NEW YORK or CALIFORNIA can also register for MONDO’s MUSIC & TECH LAW CLE SYMPOSIUM for $349; a Uniform Certificate of Attendance will be provided for all other jurisdictions, which attendees may submit to their respective state bar associations for CLE review.

All in-person attendees will need to present evidence of COVID vaccination, in addition to compliance with all all current NYC, NEW YORK STATE and federal city health guidelines. Venues may limit capacity and/or have minimum age requirements.

