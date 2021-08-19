Todd 'N' Tyler Accepting Their Awards

TODD BRANDT and MIKE TYLER of BENZTOWN's nationally syndicated "TODD 'N' TYLER RADIO EMPIRE" were inducted into the NEBRASKA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION Hall of Fame on TUESDAY, AUGUST 10th at the 86th Annual NBA Convention held at the EMBASSY SUITES in LA VISTA, NEBRASKA.

For more info on how to get TODD 'N' TYLER in your market, click HERE.

